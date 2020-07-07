Should Notre Dame Drop The Fighting Irish Mascot?

People are now debating whether or not it’s time for Notre Dame to drop the Fighting Irish mascot.

Changing mascots is all the rage these days after the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians both took steps towards changing their respective names. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

And here it is: the Redskins are undergoing a thorough review of the team’s name. And let’s be clear: There’s no review if there’s no change coming. Redskins on way out. pic.twitter.com/ZrS3cCvhMg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2020

Now, the movement is coming for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish! Fansided published an article titled, “Is it time to reconsider Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish nickname?”

Unsurprisingly, author Daniel Morrison came to the conclusion it’s probably time for the word “Fighting” to be dropped from the mascot’s name.

It never ends, folks. The woke mob will never be satisfied. They tell you the Redskins have to change because it’s racist.

They tell you the Cleveland Indians have to change because it’s unacceptable. There will always be a reason for some to push for mascots to be changed.

It will never end! Remember, the vast majority of Native Americans aren’t offended by the Redskins. I’d be willing to bet a lot of money Irish people feel the same way about Notre Dame.

While I don’t know a ton of Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans, the ones I do know couldn’t care less about the mascot.

It’s a leprechaun who gets drunk and fights people. Why the hell wouldn’t you want something like that representing your team?

It’s awesome!

I honestly can’t believe we’re even having this conversation. At this point, I wouldn’t even be surprised if we had to change mascots based on animals because PETA will eventually find them offensive.

Give me a break. The Fighting Irish is a hell of a mascot. It’s one of the best in sports, and Notre Dame shouldn’t touch it.