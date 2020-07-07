Oddsmaker Believes A Kanye West Run Could Take Votes From Joe Biden

Kanye West could help improve President Donald Trump’s reelection chances, at least according to one oddsmaker.

West tweeted Saturday that he is running for president and was endorsed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (RELATED: Joe Biden Promises To ‘Transform’ America If Elected)

“We must realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote.

After the announcement, the oddsmaker US-Bookies gave West 60/1 odds to win the White House, while increasing Trump’s odds to keep the presidency.

“When Kanye West revealed his intentions to run in the 2020 presidential election, Biden’s odds briefly went from 4/6 to 8/11, while Trump’s went from 13/10 to 5/4, as oddsmakers believed that Kanye would take more votes away from Biden,” US-Bookies analyst Alex Donohue said in a press release.

The oddsmaker still believes Biden to be a prohibitive favorite in November’s election, giving him a 54.4% chance to win the presidency, compared to a 39.3% chance for Trump, and a 1.8% chance for West. (RELATED: Kanye West Is Getting Religion, While Taylor Swift Is Getting Woke)

Additionally, US-Bookies gave West 14/1 odds to win more than 5% of the popular vote, and 25/1 odds to appear on the debate stage with Biden and Trump. The oddsmaker also gives West 50/1 odds to win in 2024 if he waits four years to run.

West made waves in 2018 when he announced his support for the president. West met with Trump in the Oval Office, and said putting on a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat made him feel like Superman.

“It was something about when I put this hat on, it made me feel like superman,” he told the president at the time. “That’s my favorite super hero. You made a Superman cape for me, also as a guy that looks up to you … looks up to American industry guys, nonpolitical, no bulls**t … and just goes in and gets it done.”