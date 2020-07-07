Check Out This Photo Of The Former French Prime Minister Triumphantly Beating Kids In Dominoes

A photo has surfaced online of the former French Prime Minister triumphantly beating a bunch of kids at a game of dominoes and it’s truly classic.

In the snap, former French leader Edouard Philippe can be seen holding both arms in the air with fists and an expression on his face that looked like utter joy. The photo was tweeted out Monday.

But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out the funny snap and see for yourself.

Here is the very special moment the French prime minister visited a school and won a game of dominoes pic.twitter.com/BHaMiDRU3m — Ash Warner (@AlsBoy) July 6, 2020

Edouard Philippe, pas peu fier de battre des enfants de CE1 aux dominos ????#Quotidien @Tomisuper pic.twitter.com/7ci4lW8MMQ — Quotidien (@Qofficiel) September 2, 2019

I think what might be even funnier than the former prime minister’s utter expression of accomplishment are the faces on every one of the kids who were looking quite solemn and disappointed at that moment, to say the least.

Searching around on the internet, we could find very little about when the leader and the kids played the game of strategy together. But there was a pretty funny post on Reddit about it.

One user wrote, “PM: yeaaah I won! Suck on my baguette u petit btiches!

Kids: con- congratulations sir.”

Another shared what appeared to be the original video that captured the classic moment.

According to Google Translate, the tweet read, “Edouard Philippe, quite proud to beat children of CE1 in dominoes.”

Edouard Philippe, pas peu fier de battre des enfants de CE1 aux dominos #Quotidien @Tomisuper pic.twitter.com/7ci4lW8MMQ — Quotidien (@Qofficiel) September 2, 2019

At the end of the video, Philippe appeared to be laughing along with one of kids, so it looks like a good time was had by all. (RELATED: French Prime Minister Criticizes Gender-Inclusive Language)