Liquor Store Employee Katie Camlin Broke The Patrick Mahomes Extension Story

The first person to report that Patrick Mahomes had reached a new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs was reportedly a liquor store employee.

Plaza Liquor employee Katie Camlin tweeted and then deleted around noon Monday that a Chiefs “front office employee” came in to buy six nice bottles of Dom Pérignon to celebrate a huge signing, according to the Kansas City Star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That tweet was hours ahead of the rest of the media, and despite the fact she deleted it, she’s very happy with herself now.

It sounds like she deleted the tweet out of fear that the Chiefs front office employee might get in trouble.

I spoke w/ the news & I also spoke with the gentleman who was in the store this morning. We are on the same page & we are okay! I wanted to make sure everyone’s job was safe & that there was no issue with the organization. I got excited & made a guess that turned out to be right — Katie Camlin (@katie_cammm) July 7, 2020

All the way around this is such an awesome story, and it also shows the positive power of social media. The sports media is insanely powerful.

We have sources all over the place. In a sense, I’d like to think we’re the CIA. Nobody is untouchable when it comes to us.

Yet, you know who broke the story about Patrick Mahomes inking a 10-year extension? A random employee at a liquor store that a Chiefs front office member walked into.

If you don’t think that’s awesome, then you just don’t have a soul.

Props to Katie for breaking the biggest sports story of the summer so far. Sometimes, it’s simply better to be in the right place at the right time than being sourced up.

You never know what you might hear!