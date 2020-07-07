REPORT: Iowa Hawkeyes Have 4 More Positive Coronavirus Tests

The Iowa Hawkeyes reportedly have several more coronavirus cases.

According to Brett McMurphy, five more people associated with the Hawkeyes were tested this past week, and four of them were positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That bring’s Iowa’s coronavirus total to 21 cases, and the infection rate is around 5.3%. It’s not clear what sports the people are associated with.

Iowa’s athletic department conducted 5 COVID tests in past week, 4 positive & 1 negative. To date, Iowa’s student-athletes & coaches/staff have had 392 negative tests & 21 positive, an overall 5 percent positive — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 6, 2020

Another day goes by, and we have another school getting lit up by coronavirus. We already knew Iowa had cases, but the number is growing.

Overall, is having a five percent infection rate a terrible thing to deal with? Not really. That seems manageable.

Having 21 cases isn’t ideal, but it can certainly be dealt with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Iowa Football (@hawkeyefootball) on May 15, 2020 at 5:41am PDT

As I always say when dealing with coronavirus cases in college athletics, the key is just keeping people safe. Isolate those with the virus, let them heal and keep them far away from the rest of the locker room.

Once infected athletes are healthy, then let them come back around the team. Whatever you do, don’t let the whole locker room get destroyed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Iowa Football (@hawkeyefootball) on May 5, 2020 at 8:35am PDT

Hopefully, this is the end of the situation for Iowa, but I doubt it will be. It seems like these numbers will keep growing over the next few months.