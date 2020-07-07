REPORT: Ivy League Football Coaches Expect Season To Move To The Spring

Ivy League football coaches reportedly expect the season to move to the spring.

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to cause problems in the world of sports, many people are preparing different plans to save football. One of the plans is to move the season to the fall, and it sounds like that’s exactly what the Ivy League will do. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Multiple coaches in the conference told The Athletic that they anticipate the schedule will shift to the spring because of coronavirus.

While I’d never be happy about football moving from the fall, I also don’t really care if the Ivy League bumps their schedule to the spring.

People seem to think the rest of college football will follow whatever the Ivy League decides to do, but that’s simply ridiculous.

Nick Saban and the SEC aren’t going to be taking orders from Harvard plutocrats. That much I can 100% guarantee.

The Ivy League might be a prestigious conference, but it holds very little power in the world of college football. The Big 10 and SEC run the show.

If those two conferences push to play in the fall, then that’s what’s going to happen.

I’ll make sure to pour one out for the Ivy League if they have to move to the fall, but I damn sure won’t push the B1G and the SEC to do the same.

Let the big boys play football as we always have.