REPORT: Kentucky Wildcats AD Mitch Barnhart Tells Donors That Capacity At Football And Basketball Games Will Be Capped At 50%

The Kentucky Wildcats don’t plan on having full capacity for football and basketball games during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

According to Kentucky Sports Radio, athletic director Mitch Barnhart has told donors during conversations that capacity will be capped at 50% for both sports during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known how many schools in America intend on packing football stadiums in the fall, but it sounds like Kentucky won’t be among those who do.

I’m losing hope by the day that we’re going to see packed stands in the fall. While I still think we’ll have football, the prospect of having full stands seems dimmer and dimmer with every passing moment.

Given the fact that we’re in early July and coronavirus doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all, it’s hard to envision 100,000+ people packed into some stadiums around America.

As I’ve said many times to all the readers during this crisis: capacity being capped isn’t ideal, and people won’t like it.

However, it’s a hell of a lot better than nothing at all. I’d rather watch football on TV than not watch football at all.

I have gone to Wisconsin Badgers football games every single season for years and years, but if it’s not an option during the coronavirus pandemic, then I’ll gladly watch on TV.

We have to be flexible, folks. We don’t have to be happy about it, but we have to be flexible.

Prepare for changes during the 2020 season, because they’re almost certainly coming.