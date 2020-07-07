REPORT: PAC-12 Officials Are Considering Ending Commissioner Larry Scott’s Contract

Larry Scott’s time as the commissioner of the PAC-12 might be nearing a rapid end.

While there’s a lot of chaos surrounding college sports at the time because of the coronavirus pandemic, some officials in the PAC-12 might crank up the carnage by trying to dump Scott’s deal, in large part because of his failure with the PAC-12 Network. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

An unnamed PAC-12 official told OregonLive.com, “There’s serious talk amongst the Pac-12 CEO Group to end his contract ahead of the expiration date to have a fighting chance to save the (conference) Networks.”

As pointed out by FootballScoop, the PAC-12 Network has been nothing short of an absolute disaster, and is laughable when compared to the TV deals held by the SEC and Big 10.

On top of the failure of the PAC-12 Network, the conference as a whole is rapidly descending into irrelevance as the B1G and SEC continue to dominate the college athletic scene.

To put it as simply as possible, the PAC-12 has fallen far behind the rest of the power players, and it’s not even close anymore.

It’s truly mind-boggling how much the PAC-12 has fallen off of the map. The conference used to have several powers, and now it’s pretty much just Oregon and Washington.

The rest of the conference is an afterthought for the most part. Is all of that Scott’s fault? No, but the failures on the TV front can’t go unnoticed.

There’s no reason for the PAC-12 not to be a great conference, but it seemingly gets less and less competitive with every passing year.

Somebody has to answer for that, and Scott is the conference commissioner. At the end of the day the buck stops with him.

Maybe, people in the PAC-12 just have to admit they’ll never catch the Big 10 and SEC at this point. It just doesn’t seem realistic.

We’ll see what happens with Scott’s tenure, but there are clearly a lot of people looking for a change.