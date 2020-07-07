SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Says ‘Clarity’ On College Football Should Happen By ‘Late July’

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey thinks the situation with college football will be a lot clearer by the end of July.

Right now, colleges around America are debating what to do with the upcoming college football season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sankey told ESPN in part about the timeline and situation, “There are important decisions to be made in the coming weeks, and by late July there should be more clarity about the fall season.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on May 22, 2020 at 12:09pm PDT

In case you thought that was a sign of optimism, it might not be at all. West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons told ESPN in the same article, “For us in college sports and sports in general, it’s not trending the way we were hoping it would.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WVU Football (@wvufootball) on Jun 30, 2020 at 3:32pm PDT

Sankey seems to be correct on the timeline. If we get to the end of July without clarity, then you can stick a pin in the season happening.

Athletes need to be practicing by the middle of July to have games rolling by the start of September. If that’s not happening by the end of July, then we’re in huge trouble.

It’s just that simple. I understand that might not be what you want to hear, but it’s the truth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WVU Football (@wvufootball) on Jun 26, 2020 at 4:15pm PDT

As for Lyons’ comments to ESPN, I also find it pretty hard to disagree with him when he says we’re not trending in a great direction.

That seems to be incredibly obvious. Back in May, college football looked like it was going to go off without a hitch.

Now, it’s early July and all hell has broken loose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on May 21, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

Hopefully, we get momentum back on our side. If not, then we could be looking at a very bleak fall when it comes to college football.