Sen. John Kennedy: Chicago Is ‘Largest Outdoor Shooting Range In America’

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Monday that “Chicago is now the largest outdoor shooting range in America” and he blamed the mayhem on “nihilism” and Democratic neglect.

“And other cities are following,” the senator told Fox News’ “Hannity.” “It’s not caused by the coronavirus, it’s not caused by racism. It’s caused by nihilism.”

“To kill a child, you have to be a nihilist goon with no values whatsoever. But that is what happens when we defund our police, when we refuse to fix our schools, and we undermine the family unit.” (RELATED: Jason Whitlock On BLM In Football: ‘The NFL Will Never Be Seen The Same Again Because Of The Failure Of Leadership’)

Chicago Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that the coronavirus was the major reason for escalating gun violence and homicides in the Windy City.

Shootings killed 18 people over the last weekend in June in the city — including two children and a teenager. There were similar results over the July 4th weekend.

Gun violence increased despite stay at home orders. Lightfoot has previously blamed Republicans for the mayhem.

Kennedy also criticized presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden who tweeted Sunday that he will “transform” America if he wins the 2020 presidential election.

“Well, the vice president says he will transform America. He will. And the American people will pay a fearsome price. His foreign policy is ‘hugs and hot cocoa’ for America’s enemies. If he’s elected, my advice to you is to build a fallout shelter,” the Senate Judiciary Committee member said, explaining that people will “need it. Weakness invites wolves.” (RELATED: Civil Rights Activist: Left Is Not Fighting For Social Justice But For ‘Anarchy’)

Kennedy suggested Biden’s domestic policies demand that Americans “surrender our money and our freedom, every bit of it, to Washington.” but that those looking for a long vacation from work wouldn’t be disappointed “because he’s going to bankrupt your employer.”

According to the lawmaker, Biden’s message to the youth of America is to “finish school, get a job and work hard.” But he said Biden as president will then “give the money you earned to someone who didn’t.”

Despite a low-key campaign that has kept Biden largely limited to virtual events, he continues to lead President Donald Trump in most recent polling.