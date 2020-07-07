See The Best GIFs From The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘An Acceptable Surrender’

The latest episode “Yellowstone” is in the books, and we now have the best GIFs from “An Acceptable Surrender.”

Paramount Network has started releasing GIFs every week as we get a new episode from the hit series with Kevin Coster, and it’s a smart move. (REVIEW: New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘An Acceptable Surrender’ Is Incredible)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jul 5, 2020 at 5:23pm PDT

Everyone knows GIFs are awesome, especially when they’re tied to “Yellowstone.” Well, the ones from “An Acceptable Surrender” didn’t disappoint at all.

Let’s dive right into the best ones from the third episode of season three. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

1) Jamie talks to Agent Hendon, and they figure out how to smooth over the fact two people were killed.

2) Jamie meets with the father, and an agreement is reached.

3) Jimmy finds himself with a bit of a love interest in Mia.

4) Jimmy is about to find himself in a whole hell of a lot of pain.

5) Governor Perry and John must find a deal to avoid Roarke taking over.

6) John enjoys the rodeo prior to Jimmy’s horrific accident.

Well, there they are, folks. Now, we wait for “Going Back to Cali” to air this upcoming Sunday night on the Paramount Network.

I don’t know about you guys, but I sure am excited to see what we get!

Make sure to check out my interviews with Cole Hauser and Josh Holloway below if you haven’t seen them already!