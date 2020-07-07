Model Yolanda Hadid Denies Ghislaine Maxwell Hid Out At Her Home

Model Yolanda Hadid has denied any association with Ghislaine Maxwell following Maxwell’s arrest.

Hadid responded to author Hank van Ess on Twitter Saturday after he accused her of housing Maxwell while the FBI was actively looking for her. Hadid claimed van Ess had never reached out to her regarding the accusations he shared on Twitter.

I do not know or have ever associated with Ghislane- the first time I have heard about her or any of this was watching the documentary, like the rest of the world, on Netflix — — YOLANDA (@YolandaHadid) July 4, 2020

“I do not know or have ever associated with Ghislane- the first time I have heard about her or any of this was watching the documentary, like the rest of the world, on Netflix — which became an in depth dinner conversation with my family in which we all discussed how it’s possible that this woman was not already in jail ..?!” Hadid tweeted in part. (RELATED: REPORT: Prince Andrew Cancels Annual Golfing Trip, Source Says He’s ‘Nervous’ Due To Epstein Investigation)

“I have been strictly quarantined with my family, as my daughter is pregnant and is at high risk for catching the virus, and just learned in the past couple days, via the press- like everyone else, that GM was arrested in New Hampshire, which is multiple states away from where I live,” she added.

“So, I’m not sure how I have been brought into this narrative of yours, but I take these false claims very seriously,” she continued. “Please stop involving me. What that lady did is disturbing and she deserves to be in jail for a long time.”

As previously reported, Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on July 2. Maxwell has been accused of grooming underage girls for sexual relationships with the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.