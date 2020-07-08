EXCLUSIVE: Adam Carolla Explains Why He Would Support Kanye West For President

Adam Carolla, podcast host and author of the new book “I’m Your Emotional Support Animal,” joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide-ranging interview on PC culture, the 2020 election and more.

In this clip he discusses why he would support rapper Kanye West for president, if West is actually serious about running.(RELATED: Trump Thinks A Potential Kanye 2020 White House Bid Would Be A ‘Great Trial Run’ For 2024.)

“I might go Kanye West as of yesterday, now that he has thrown his hat into the ring,” said Carolla.

He jokingly said that it would be easier to fit in with the Hollywood crowd by supporting West, since Trump supporters are not “invited” to the Hollywood parties and admitting support for former Vice President Joe Biden would probably “alienate” some too.

“If you said you voted for Kanye West, they’d probably just go, ‘oh you’re an idiot,’ and that would be the end of that, it wouldn’t have as much baggage attached to it,” he explained. “So I’ll go Kanye.”

