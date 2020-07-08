EXCLUSIVE: Here’s What Adam Carolla Wants The Washington Redskins’ New Name To Be

Adam Carolla, podcast host and author of the new book “I’m Your Emotional Support Animal,” joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide-ranging interview on PC culture, the 2020 election and more.

In this clip he weighs in on the Washington Redskins name controversy, the effort to tear down monuments and the whitewashing of American history. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Adam Carolla Explains Why He Would Support Kanye West For President.)

As for the Washington Redskins, he’s not opposed to the team changing its name after so many years of controversy.

“My feeling is, if you want to change the name of the Washington Redskins that’s certainly a conversation I will have,” said Carolla.

Carolla even offered up a new name suggestion for the team.

