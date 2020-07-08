Big 12 Bands Won’t Travel To Football Games During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Big 12 football teams won’t travel with their bands during the 2020 season.

According to LubbockOnline.com, Texas Tech senior associate athletics director Robert Giovannetti has made it clear that the bands won’t be on the road for the upcoming season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We have informed our band and spirit squads that there will be no travel to road games this year. I don’t know if the word would be ‘mandate’. I just think all the schools agreed, for safety and social distancing and everything, it would make the most sense,” Giovannetti explained.

How will we ever play football without having the bands taking up our attention during halftime? How will the games continue?

How will we ever survive without bands blasting away on their instruments?

Are you sensing my sarcasm? You should be because I’m showering you all in it right now.

At least there was something positive to come out of the coronavirus pandemic. I’ve never met a single person who enjoys the bands at football games.

We’re there to watch touchdowns and great defense. We’re not at the stadium to watch some kid blow on a trumpet. Let’s just go all the way and ban the home team bands too. We don’t want to risk any of them getting the virus.

If the bands were actually important, their halftime shows would be aired on TV. Instead, we go right to the studio for some analysis of the game.

If it’s not good enough for the TV audience, then why should people in the stands have to suffer through it?

It’s the small victories we have to look for, and I think this qualifies!