Superstar Singer Billie Eilish Was Almost Sent To Therapy Over Obsession With Justin Bieber

Musician Billie Eilish’s mom admitted she almost sent the singer to therapy over her obsession with Justin Bieber.

Maggie Baird made the admission during Eilish’s Apple Music show “me & dad radio” on Tuesday, according to the New York Post. Eilish was apparently obsessed with the song “As Long As You Love Me.”

Billie Eilish’s Parents Considered Sending Her to Therapy for Her Justin Bieber Obsession https://t.co/Ee0Pu68P0w — E! News (@enews) July 8, 2020



Eilish’s mom recalled “driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing.”

“And the video, and Billie talking about it, and being excited it was coming out, and just crying and crying . . . I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber,” she added. (RELATED: ‘You’ve Never Seen My Body’: Music Star Billie Eilish Shares Message About Those Who Criticize Her Body)

I’m not sure who wasn’t obsessed with “As Long As You Love Me” when it first came out in 2012. It’s kind of weird to think about someone as famous as Eilish is now being obsessed with another celebrity.

I guess when she was obsessed with Bieber she was just an ordinary girl just like all of the rest of the girls obsessed with Bieber. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if teenage celebrities weren’t also obsessed with Bieber.