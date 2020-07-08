NJ, NY, CT Governors Extend Mandatory Quarantine To 19 States

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, alongside the New Jersey and Connecticut governors, announced Tuesday that visitors from three more hotspot states would need to quarantine when traveling to their states.

Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma were added to the list first created in June, bringing the total number of states under the order to 19, according to a press release accompanying the announcement. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were amongst the hardest hit at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, but the caseload has since stabilized.

The other states included on the list are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Under the order, people coming from states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or states with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine, according to New York’s coronavirus information site. (RELATED: Arizona ICU Beds Running Low, Tucson Mayor Says They May Have To Send Patients To Different States)

“New Yorkers did the impossible – we went from the worst infection rate in the United States to one of the best – and the last thing we need is to see another spike of COVID-19,” Cuomo said.

If you’re traveling to New York from the following states you must self-quarantine for 14 days. The states are: AL, AR, AZ, CA, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, KS, LA, MS, NC, NV, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 7, 2020

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said that “our 14-day self-quarantine advisory for those who have come through a known COVID-19 hotspot is in place to prevent flareups like the ones we’re now seeing.” Murphy recently said a mandatory nationwide mask requirement is “almost not even debatable.”

The three states have a combined total of over 620,000 cases and over 50,000 deaths, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.