Man Wearing Pro-America Shirt Has Epic Meltdown Over Not Wearing A Mask

Costco Mask Meltdown (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BillyCorben/status/1280332929613398017)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
One man had an epic meltdown at a Florida Costco over not wearing a coronavirus mask.

Billy Corben tweeted a video Monday of a man wearing a "Running the World Since 1776" shirt. The man yells at an "elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask," according to Corben's tweet.

Corben later identified the man as Daniel Maples and said that he lost his job for his actions. You can see the absurd behavior from the Gulf Coast Town Center Costco below.

I just don't understand this kind of behavior. I don't get it at all. I understand people not wanting to wear a mask.

That makes all the sense in the world, and you have every right as a free American to complain about it and debate it.

However, there's really no need to be at Costco just flipping out because somebody said something about you not wearing a mask.

What did he think was going to happen here? What was the upside? He’s screaming about feeling threatened, while seemingly escalating the situation at the same time.

If Daniel actually felt threatened, why would he get a manager or call the police? I’m pretty sure this is the worst reaction possible, and it cost him his job.

People need to take a deep breath and relax. Freaking out in public is almost never a good idea, my friends. Just take a deep breath and walk away.