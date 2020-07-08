Dennis Dodd Says ‘There Is Less Than A 50% Chance’ College Football Starts On Time

College football expert Dennis Dodd isn’t confident the season will happen as planned.

At the moment, nobody in the world of college football seems to have any idea what will happen in the fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world of sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a Tuesday talk with Paul Finebaum, the CBS Sports writer said, “There is less than a 50% chance we start on time.”

Are you all ready to watch the world burn? Are you all ready to watch the sports world come apart at the seams? That’s what we’re in for if football doesn’t happen as planned.

I can’t stress enough how pissed people are going to be if the season gets delayed. We’ve put in the work, done our part and we want our damn college football to happen.

I’m honestly struggling to find the words to describe what people will be like if coronavirus derails college football.

The soul of America depends on the sport happening!

If you think people will be pissed as all hell if the season gets delayed, you should see what fans will be like if the entire thing gets canned.

You’ll see anger on a level that you didn’t even know was possible. You thought March Madness getting canceled was bad?

College football getting canceled will make that look like a damn picnic.

Let’s all hope Dodd turns out to be wrong. America needs our football, and we need it right now.