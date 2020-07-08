EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Roger Stone If He Deserves A Pardon From Trump

Republican consultant and Daily Caller Men’s Fashion Editor Roger Stone is set to report to prison later in July, but will President Donald Trump offer him a pardon?
Stone sat down with Daily Caller chief video editor Richard McGinniss to discuss his future and a possible pardon. See what Stone had to say in this exclusive interview below.
