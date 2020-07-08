EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Roger Stone If He Deserves A Pardon From Trump

Republican consultant and Daily Caller Men’s Fashion Editor Roger Stone is set to report to prison later in July, but will President Donald Trump offer him a pardon?

Stone sat down with Daily Caller chief video editor Richard McGinniss to discuss his future and a possible pardon. See what Stone had to say in this exclusive interview below.

NOW CHECK OUT the Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA

Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning

Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA

Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning

Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out

Hero or War Criminal? SEAL Who Killed Terrorists Faces Lifetime Trial

Rudy Giuliani: The Mueller Report Was A “Political Hit”

Roger Stone Explains How to Dress for Court