Floyd Mayweather Joins Cameo, Is Charging $999 For A Video Message

Floyd Mayweather has joined Cameo.

According to TMZ, the boxing superstar recently joined the site, and he is willing to give people shoutouts or motivational messages for the proper price.

As of right now, the legendary athlete is charging $999 for a message, which seems pretty reasonable when weighed against how famous he is.

This is a very serious question for everyone reading this. If Mayweather is super rich, then why the hell is he on Cameo?

Isn’t Cameo supposed to be for washed up celebs looking to make a quick buck and hang onto whatever relevancy they might have?

Floyd Mayweather’s net worth is somewhere in the range of $500 million. Would he even notice an extra $1,000 in his bank account?

Couldn’t he make that off of investments in a few minutes? Instead, he’s going to start filming messages for fans?

Yeah, that doesn’t exactly add up at all.

I respect getting your money, but this is just a bizarre move from Mayweather. You’d think he’d be way too rich to be wasting his time doing this.