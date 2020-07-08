Gwyneth Paltrow Reportedly Bought Her 14-Year-Old Son A Boob Puzzle

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly bought her son Moses a boob puzzle while in quarantine.

Paltrow shared some of her quarantine tips in a new blog post, according to a report published Tuesday by People magazine.

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Got Son Moses, 14, a ‘Boob Puzzle Just for Fun’​ https://t.co/BY508PXP5g — People (@people) July 8, 2020

“Home is where the heart is,” Paltrow wrote. “Right now, it’s also where the work, dates, entertainment, and summer vacation are.”

“I’ve reset my course a bit to embrace this new normal, and after three and a half months, I’ve found hacks that make WFH a little less taxing, tips for combating recipe fatigue, ways to move my body and quiet my mind and make sheltering in place feel like a holiday without ever stepping foot on a plane,” she added. (RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Releases ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’ Candle)

“I got Moses the boob puzzle just for fun,” she reportedly wrote, according to People.

That line is now gone from her blog post and I could see why she’d remove it. Moses is only 14. So while it might seem fine to Paltrow to buy her son the puzzle from designer Jiggy, most of America probably isn’t going to agree with her.

Sometimes celebrities really don’t think before they do some of the most wild things.