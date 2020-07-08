Houston Cougars Cut Athletic Budget By 7.5%, Won’t Eliminate Any Sports

The Houston Cougars will take a deep cut to the athletic department during the ongoing crisis.

According to Brett McMurphy, the athletic department is taking a 7.5% cut during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The good news is that the Cougars won’t have to eliminate any sports.

Houston is not dropping any sports because of COVID, but UH reducing athletic department operating budget by 7.5% & eliminating 18 administrative/support staff positions. AD Chris Pezman, football coach Dana Holgorsen & men’s hoops coach Kelvin Sampson previously took 10% pay cut — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 7, 2020

All things considered, Houston is in a solid position when compared to a lot of other programs. Many schools have trimmed sports amid the ongoing pandemic.

While taking a 7.5% percent cut to the athletic department budget isn’t ideal, it’s certainly survivable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Football (@uhcougarfb) on Jul 6, 2020 at 2:31pm PDT

I’d much rather take a less than 10% cut than having to worry about eliminating entire programs. That much is for sure.

Given the fact that nobody has any idea what will happen with football in the fall, athletic departments are bracing for the worst.

Without football, you’re going to see a crisis unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Hopefully it doesn’t come to that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Football (@uhcougarfb) on Jul 3, 2020 at 12:33pm PDT

Either way, Houston looks like they’ll make out of this okay in the end. It’ll be a little painful but the program will survive.