Key Impeachment Witness Alexander Vindman To Retire

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in the proceedings that led to President Donald Trump’s impeachment, will retire from the U.S. Army.

Former Ambassador David Pressman, Vindman’s attorney, told CNN Wednesday that he believes his client is a victim of political retaliation from the White House. (RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About Alexander Vindman, The Ukraine-Born Army Officer At The Center Of The Impeachment Probe)

“The President of the United States attempted to force LTC Vindman to choose: Between adhering to the law or pleasing a President. Between honoring his oath or protecting his career. Between protecting his promotion or the promotion of his fellow soldiers,” Pressman told CNN. “These are choices that no one in the United States should confront, especially one who has dedicated his life to serving it.”

The president fired Vindman in February, days after Trump was acquitted by the U.S. Senate. Vindman was one of several people who had listened to Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which led to Trump becoming just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. (RELATED: ‘Weakest Case In Our Nation’s History’: Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team Share Their Thoughts On Trial)

The president derided Vindman last year as a “Never Trumper,” and implied his motivations for testifying were political.

Vindman accused Trump last year of attempting to “subvert U.S. foreign policy,” and said he was “deeply troubled” by his phone call with Zelensky.