Jim Harbaugh Says ‘There’s No Expert View’ That Playing Sports Will Make The Coronavirus Pandemic ‘Worse’

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh doesn’t think playing sports will make the coronavirus pandemic worse.

At the moment, everyone wants to know whether or not we'll get college football in the fall as we continue to wage war against coronavirus. Well, Harbaugh thinks it can't make things worse.

According to Austin Meek, Harbaugh said Wednesday, “COVID is part of our society. It wasn’t caused by football or caused by sports. There’s no expert view right now that I’m aware of that sports is going to make that worse.”

Jim Harbaugh, on moving forward with plans for fall football season: “COVID is part of our society. It wasn’t caused by football or caused by sports. There’s no expert view right now that I’m aware of that sports is going to make that worse.” — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) July 8, 2020

Is that a football coach or is that a football coach? The answer is yes. That response is the definition of a football guy response.

Hey, football didn’t cause coronavirus! Why should the football season and all the fans have to suffer? It’s pretty airtight logic when you think about it.

Also, for what it’s worth, Dr. Anthony Fauci has definitely said football might not happen in 2020. Doesn’t mean that’s a guarantee, but I’m pretty sure Fauci qualifies as an expert.

You just have to love Harbaugh’s commitment to the cause. He wants football, and is willing to live in any reality that allows that to happen.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m right there with him. I will also do literally anything to make sure football happens.

We’ll see how the football world and medical community reacts to this take from Harbaugh. Something tells me they won’t like it very much!