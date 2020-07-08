Kanye West Calls Assumption That The Black Vote Is Democratic ‘A Form Of Racism And White Supremacy’

Rapper and recently-declared presidential candidate Kanye West criticized assumptions that blacks will vote for Democrats as “a form of racism and white supremacy” in an interview published Wednesday.

West acknowledged to Forbes that his presidential bid may steal black voters who otherwise would have voted for 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“I’m not denying it, I just told you,” he said. “To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy,” he added. (RELATED: Kanye Wests Says White Supremacists Doing ‘Devil’s Work’ Brought Planned Parenthoods In Cities)

West referenced Biden’s May assertion on “The Breakfast Club” podcast that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

“That’s what the Democrats are doing, emotionally, to my people,” West said. “Threatening them to the point where this white man can tell a Black man if you don’t vote for me, you’re not Black.”

“That is a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote,” the rapper told Forbes. “All of that information is being charged up on social media platforms by Democrats.”

West, who formerly expressed support for President Donald Trump and had publicly worn a “Make America Great Again” hat, noted he mainly wore the hat in “protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community.”

“The reason why this is the first day I registered to vote is because I was scared,” he told Forbes. “I was told that if I voted on Trump my music career would be over. I was threatened into being in one party. I was threatened as a celebrity into being in one party. I was threatened as a Black man into the Democratic party.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.