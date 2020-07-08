Kanye Talks Contracting Coronavirus, Why He’s Wary Of A Vaccine, And Running The WH Like Wakanda In ‘Black Panther’

Kanye West announced July 4 he’s running for president in 2020 and has opened up about contracting the coronavirus, why he’s wary of a vaccine and running the White House like Wakanda in “Black Panther.”

The 43-year-old rapper told Forbes magazine in a piece published Wednesday that he caught COVID-19 in late February, revealing that he had the “chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.” (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!” he added. (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

Kanye West says he’s done with Trump—opens up about White House bid, damaging Biden and everything in between https://t.co/i61oxwFDC4 by @RandallLane pic.twitter.com/ebleDW1aK1 — Forbes (@Forbes) July 8, 2020

Later in the lengthy interview, he talked about the cure for the coronavirus.

“We pray,” West explained. “We pray for the freedom. It’s all about God. We need to stop doing things that make God mad.”

The superstar rapper then shared why he’s wary of any vaccine.

“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… ,” Kanye shared. “So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious.”

“That’s the mark of the beast,” he added. “They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them.”

At one point, he talked about his management strategy as president and said he envisioned running the WH like Wakanda the secret, hi-tech society in Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

“A lot of Africans do not like the movie [Black Panther] and representation of themselves in…Wakanda,” the “Stronger” hitmaker shared. “But I’m gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House…”

“That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans—I’m not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it’s only collectively that we can set it free,” he added.

West continued, noting that things would be “like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine—like big pharma—we are going to work, innovate, together.”

“This is not going to be some Nipsey Hussle being murdered, they’re doing a documentary, we have so many soldiers that die for our freedom, our freedom of information, that there is a cure for AIDS out there, there is going to be a mix of big pharma and holistic,” the superstar explained.