‘They Have To Stay Open’: McEnany Defends Trump’s Call To Reopen Schools

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump’s calls for schools to reopen in the Fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

McEnany said Tuesday that further shutdowns could "disproportionately" affect minority communities.

“Keeping schools closed down is an untenable prospect and if this administration is going to stand for anything, it’s going to be standing against child abuse, which reporting falls when schools are closed,” McEnany said. “It’s going to be standing for educational equality.”

“Learning loss will probably be greatest if schools stay closed among low-income black and hispanic students,” McEnany added. “This president fights for school choice. He fights for opportunity, and he’ll fight for schools to stay open.”

McEnany then added that schools are "essential," and that the administration believes they must reopen in the fall.

“Our schools are important. They have to stay open. They are essential, and the president will stand on the side of our children,” she said.

Trump criticized guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on reopening schools Wednesday, and lauded other countries that have begun reopening schools.

“I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools,” he tweeted Wednesday. “While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!!”