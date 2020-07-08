LeBron James Works Out While Wearing A Mask Ahead Of The NBA Returning

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is back to grinding it out on the court.

The NBA is slated to return in a few weeks at Disney in Orlando, Florida, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and it looks like LeBron is ready to roll. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only is LeBron ready to roll, but he apparently thinks he has to practice while wearing a mask during the coronavirus crisis. Watch him back on the court below in a video from @LakersSBN.

Masked Bron, J.R. and AD are WAR READY ???? (???? @SpectrumSN): pic.twitter.com/zQcEVuiWgS — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) July 6, 2020

Obviously, I’m happy to see King James back on the court. He’s the best basketball player on the planet, and he’s going to push for his fourth ring down in Orlando.

It’s always a great thing when a player like him is on the court putting in work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jul 5, 2020 at 8:19pm PDT

Having said that, is the mask really necessary? Do you really need to be wearing a mask to simply practice basketball?

I feel like the answer to that question is a firm “no.” How the hell are you even supposed to breathe at a high level wearing a mask?

I don’t want to accuse the three-time NBA champion of doing this for the cameras, but it certainly appears to be that way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Mar 8, 2020 at 4:45pm PDT

It’s going to be laugh-out-loud funny if NBA players try to wear masks once games actually get rolling again. It’ll look absolutely absurd.

Next time, LeBron should take the mask off and just get to work. If he’s safe enough to be in the building with his teammates, then I’m confident he doesn’t need to look like a train robber to get some shots up!