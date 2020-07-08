Leo Terrell Says BLM ‘Exposed’ By Don Lemon: ‘They Don’t Care About Crime’

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Tuesday that CNN host Don Lemon “exposed” the truth about Black Lives Matter (BLM) — that it doesn’t “care about crime” and doesn’t “care about a police officer being killed.”

“I want to thank Terry Crews,” Terrell told Fox News’ “Hannity.” “Black Lives [Matter was] exposed last night by Don Lemon … Don Lemon admitted they don’t care about crime at all the cities [like] Chicago or any of these big cities, they don’t care about a police officer being shot and killed,” the attorney and radio show host said. (RELATED: Congressional Candidate, Former NFL Player Burgess Owens Doesn’t Believe There’s A ‘Black National Anthem’)

Terrell was referring to a segment on Lemon’s nightly show, where he faced off with actor Terry Crews about the significance of BLM after Crews had tweeted: “Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality- I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology. … Given the number of threats against this decision — I also decide to die on this hill.”

“Don Lemon said on TV that Black Lives only cares if a police officer is involved in a shooting … Watch the video: Black Lives is only concerned about a few individuals and they don’t care about black lives or that seven-year-old girl in Chicago or that six-year-old in New York. More importantly Black Lives’ … ultimate goal is to tear down American institutions.”

Terrel continued by telling Democrats who “believe in law and order” and “safe streets” to vote Republican “and Donald Trump” in the 2020 elections because Lemon had had “made it very clear that Black Lives Matter has hijacked the Democratic Party.” (RELATED: Leo Terrell: ‘Embarrassed To Be A Democrat After DNC Plays ‘Race Card’ On Mount Rushmore)

“It’s not about what happens in communities, when it comes to crime – black-on-black crime,” Lemon said Monday night. “People who live near each other, black people, kill each other. Same as whites. 80-some percent of white people are killed by white people because of proximity. It’s the same thing with black people. But it happens in every single neighborhood. But again, I’m not saying it’s not important that those kids died, but it’s a different movement.”

Chicago continues to wrestle with an escalating murder rate. Shootings killed 18 people over the last weekend in June in the city — including two children and a teenager. There were similar results over the July 4th weekend.