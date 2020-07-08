‘The Jewish Community Is Lashing Out At Me’: This Eagles Player Is Defending DeSean Jackson Amid His Anti-Semitism Scandal 

Another Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver has faced criticism after making comments about Jewish people online.

Marquise Goodwin claimed that “The Jewish community is lashing out at me” after he posted a comment supporting fellow wide receiver DeSean Jackson. Jackson has faced a backlash after sharing anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on Instagram, including a fake quote attributed to Adolf Hitler, and promoting Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a notorious anti-Semite.

“How did I become a anti-Semetic [sic] overnight?” Goodwin wrote. “The Jewish community is lashing out at me on multiple pages, for what reason exactly? I’m highkey confused.”

“In NO WAY do I condone anything Hitler related, AS I STRONGLY BELIEVE HE WAS IN THE WRONG. We all SHOULD come together in times like these instead of dividing,” added Goodwin, whom the Eagles acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in April.

In a response to someone who commented on his post, Goodwin appeared to deny that Jackson had written anything anti-Semitic. (RELATED: These Big Name Rappers Are Tight With Anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan)

“I see you got time today, so please enlighten me/ us on what was anti-Semitic about Stephen and DJac plz,” the Eagles wide receiver wrote. “Stephen” is a reference to former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who also defended DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic posts as “the truth.”

Jackson also commented on Goodwin’s post, writing: “Once again my post was only to enlighten the black community And show if we come together how powerful we can be !! The quote I posted wasn’t even a real hitler quote from my knowledge. And I understand hitler was a bad bad guy . I never intentionally tried to bash the Jewish community. I’m not anti Semitic not one bit.”

The Eagles didn’t immediately return a request for comment for this article.

