The Mets And Yankees Will Play On The 20-Year Anniversary Of 9/11

The Mets and Yankees will meet on the baseball diamond for a game on the 20-year anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

According to Anthony DiComo, the two New York baseball teams will play each other September 11, 2021. It’ll mark two decades from the day the Twin Towers fell and the world changed forever when Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda attacked this beautiful country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Mets and Yankees are scheduled to play at Citi Field on Sept. 11, 2021, a source confirmed. It should be an emotional night in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 7, 2020

You might as well get your tissues ready right now because that’s going to be one hell of an emotional night when the Mets and Yankees meet.

I wasn’t incredibly old when 9/11 happened, but I remember it like it was yesterday. The Twin Towers came down, the Pentagon was hit, heroes put a plane down in a Pennsylvania field and America went to war against terrorism.

Now, 20 years after the horrific terrorist attack, the two MLB teams will meet in a game that should be one for the ages.

It’s another great reminder of how sports can unify us all.

For those of you who might have forgotten, the Yankees and Diamondbacks played in the 2001 World Series following the attack.

President George W. Bush burned one down the middle prior to game three, and it was a great moment for America.

It should be a great night next year, and I hope everyone comes together to honor America.