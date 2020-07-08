NFLPA Vice President Sam Acho Says The League Doesn’t Want Players Opting Out During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The NFL apparently doesn’t want players opting out of the 2020 season.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic continuing to hammer sports, the MLB and NBA are both allowing players to skip games when they start back up. However, the NFL might not be interested in doing the same. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ProFootballTalk, NFLPA vice president Sam Acho said during a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview that “The league is very hesitant to have any player opt out…The NFL as a league is trying to keep that from happening.”

I’m not really sure this is a winning position from the NFL. I’m not sure it is at all. What happens if a player is forced to play and gets sick?

That would be a PR disaster of epic proportions.

We’re in wild times, and we have to be flexible and adaptable. We really don’t have any other choice. If that means players can opt out, then that’s what should happen.

For players looking to opt out, just don’t pay them if they skip the season. It’s really not that hard to figure out.

Withhold their 2020 salary, and move forward without them. That’s a much better option than forcing them to play and all hell breaking loose.

We’ll see what happens, but banning opting out seems like a very foolish decision from the NFL.