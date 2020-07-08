Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Asks Athletes To Encourage People To Wear A Mask

Ohio governor Mike DeWine wants athletes to encourage people to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

DeWine announced Tuesday that he was starting a “#IWantASeason” for athletes to promote wearing a mask to make sure sports happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

????@LtGovHusted: Today, we are launching the #IWantASeason Campaign. This is a way for #Ohio athletes to take to social media to tell their friends that “I am wearing a mask – I am practicing social distancing – I am washing my hands – and I’m doing it because I Want a Season.” pic.twitter.com/3B8kykDK7D — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 7, 2020

As I’ve said many times, athletes hold a very special place in American society. People listen to them. You don’t have to like it, but it’s true.

If athletes in Ohio, especially Ohio State football players, start pushing for people to wear masks, then maybe some more will.

If wearing a mask saves the football season for the Buckeyes, then you damn sure better believe the good people of Ohio will do it.

Sports are more than just games – They teach young people about hard work, perseverance, & teamwork. #IWantASeason because I want those opportunities as soon as possible for today’s young athletes & our success in slowing the spread of COVID-19 will help make that happen. -JH pic.twitter.com/EzSkhWszNU — Lt. Governor Jon Husted (@LtGovHusted) July 8, 2020

While I hate OSU, I respect the hell out of the passion and commitment I see from their fans on a regular basis.

That much is for sure. People in Ohio love their football, and they’ll listen to the Buckeyes when they speak!

Please do your part to tackle this issue. Wear a mask. Practice social distancing. Sanitize properly. #IWantASeason pic.twitter.com/a5s9piKGZb — Tuf Borland (@Tuf_Borland) July 7, 2020

Having said all of that, a day into this campaign, and it doesn’t seem to be going well. I did a quick Twitter search for “#IWantASeason,” and I didn’t see much at all.

Maybe it just needs a little more time to catch fire, but things aren’t off to a hot start through the first 24 hours!

We’ll see if people in Ohio start wearing masks, but I know they’ll do just about anything to save football!