Oregon Man Driving Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into Woman Driving Stolen Vehicle

An Oregon man driving a stolen vehicle apparently crashed into a woman also driving a stolen vehicle Monday.

Newberg-Dundee police were in pursuit of a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser for a few blocks when the vehicle crashed into another vehicle, according to a report published by the New York Post. Randy Lee Cooper, of Portland, was arrested.

Police realized the woman was driving a vehicle that had also been stolen in a separate, unrelated crime three weeks prior, the outlet reported. Kristin Nicole Begue was also found to be under the influence while driving her stolen car.

What are the odds that two people driving stolen cars would crash into each other? Begue might have even gotten away with it considering she was driving a vehicle stolen weeks ago. What terrible luck for them both.

The police really got lucky that day catching two dumb criminals that had equally dumb luck.

Cooper was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, assault and reckless driving. Begue was also charged with driving under the influence and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to Fox News.