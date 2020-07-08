Patrick Mahomes Says He Can’t Jet Ski, Play Basketball Or Do ‘Pretty Much’ Any Other ‘Physical Activity’ After His Extension

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can’t do too many things in his free time after signing a huge extension.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback recently inked a 10-year extension with a total value that could exceed $500 million. Well, he’s going to be a very rich man, but the number of leisure activities he’s now allowed to do is extremely limited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mahomes said the following during a Tuesday interview with 610 Sports Radio, according to ProFootballTalk:

I still don’t think I’m allowed to play basketball. I’m sure baseball is not going to be allowed as well. I know there are a lot of [things he is prohibited from doing]. They have everything from like jet skiing to I don’t know what all the things are. I read a lot of them. It’s every pretty much physical activity you can possibly do. I’ll probably be sticking to football and video games for awhile now.

I don’t blame the Kansas City Chiefs at all for putting all these restrictions into Mahomes’ contract. They don’t have much of a choice.

If you’re going to invest $500 million into a player, then you need to be damn sure he’s going to be healthy and ready to roll.

The last thing the Chiefs need is Mahomes blowing out an ACL in a pickup basketball game or crashing a jet ski.

Mahomes says he’s sticking to video games and football. Not a bad idea, but let’s make sure to focus on the latter.

We don’t need the best quarterback in the NFL turning into an avid gamer. That’s not going to help win Super Bowls at all.

It’s going to be a ton of fun to see what Mahomes does with the Chiefs over the next several years. There’s no doubt they’re going to be damn good.

I’m confident you could put Mahomes on the field with third-string players, and he’d still find different ways to put points on the board.

