REPORT: Northwestern Won’t Play Wisconsin At Wrigley Field During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Wisconsin vs. Northwestern football game at Wrigley Field will be moved during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Brett McMurphy, the game between the Wildcats and Badgers was supposed to go down at Wrigley, but Northwestern has pulled the plug on that being the site of the action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game will almost certainly end up getting played at Northwestern’s stadium Nov. 7.

Northwestern announces game against Wisconsin will not be played at Wrigley Field on Nov. 7 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 8, 2020

Let me get a little woke on you all with this situation. Coronavirus certainly played a role here, but I’m also willing to bet Northwestern just wanted to play at home.

The Wildcats have been a thorn in the side of Wisconsin over the past several years, especially when we have to travel to Evanston.

If the power players at NW are smart, they’d look for any edge they can find. Why wouldn’t they use coronavirus as a reason to get the game moved back to campus?

If it were held at Wrigley, Wisconsin fans would have flooded the stands. With it happening in Evanston, Northwestern has a little more control of the atmosphere.

I’m not saying that’s 100% what happened, but I don’t think we can rule it out. Again, Wisconsin has been less-than-stellar against NW over the past several years.

Either way, I’ll play NW anywhere as long as the game is guaranteed to happen.