‘School Choice Is An Answer That Gives Kids Opportunities Now’: Kevin Nicholson Weighs In On Recent SCOTUS Ruling

Kevin Nicholson, CEO and President of No Better Friend Corp., spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about a recent SCOTUS ruling in favor of school choice, concerns over returning to school and more.

Nicholson explained how school choice gained traction in 1990 under the guidance of then-Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson alongside Annette “Polly” Williams.

“What they saw was the need for an escape valve for many kids living in disadvantaged communities,” Nicholson said, “who didn’t have access to high-quality education. The goal was to create a program that would allow them to basically opt-out of schools where they didn’t think they were [getting] the education they needed and go to schools where they could get a better education.”

The Supreme Court of the United States’ 5-4 decision in the Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue was a major win for those in favor of school choice. President Donald Trump, a supporter of the school choice movement, said “no parent should have to send their child to a failing school.”

Nicholson agreed.

“At a moment where everyone in the world is talking about inequity, well there is no better way to get people a platform to succeed in life than to start their education right. Kids don’t have time to wait 25 years for somebody to fix a broken public school system.”

Nicholson added that “school choice is an answer that gives kids opportunities now.” He also discussed the politics associated with school choice, some myths surrounding the topic and more.

