Shannon Sharpe Doesn’t Condemn Louis Farrakhan In Discussion With Co-Host Skip Bayless

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe was asked about Louis Farrakhan being anti-Semitic and he didn’t condemn the Nation of Islam leader.

It happened Wednesday during the program “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed with Skip Bayless” when Bayless asked his co-host, NFL Hall-of-Famer Sharpe, if he agreed Farrakhan has made it “pretty clear” he “doesn’t like Jewish people.” (RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Condemns July 4th As ‘Celebration Of White Supremacy’)

“He’s [Louis Farrakhan] has made it pretty clear over the years that he doesn’t like Jewish people,” Bayless said. “Is that fair to say?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

“Well, not from the conversation that I’ve had with the Minister — he’s made it clear to anybody that sat down with him, he says he doesn’t,” Sharpe replied.

The Fox Sports 1 host then pressed the former NFL star by saying that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has identified Farrakhan as “anti-Semitic,” adding that he himself he went back and read the minister’s quotes.

“They read hateful against Jewish people,” Bayless said.

Later, the retired NFL player said that white people never have to disavow things other white people say, unlike black people.

WATCH:

“When whites say something bad in the NFL, they get Tony Dungy, Mr. Tony he’ll clean up everything,” Sharpe explained. “Where is the person that we have, that if a black slips up, that’s in the Jewish community, that can come to our defense?”

Sharpe’s comments come after the Philadelphia Eagles’ DeSean Jackson was criticized for sharing an anti-semitic quote attributed to Adolf Hitler while admiring the Nation of Islam leader.

Jackson later said his post was taken the wrong way and that he has “no hate in his heart for anybody.”