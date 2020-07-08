BREAKING: Shepard Smith Joins CNBC As Evening Anchor

Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith is joining CNBC as an evening anchor, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Smith’s newest gig will be an hour-long evening program titled “The News with Shepard Smith.” It will air beginning this fall during the 7-8 p.m. slot on CNBC, the WSJ reported.

The former Fox anchor said he is “honored to continue to pursue the truth, both for CNBC’s loyal viewers and for those who have been following my reporting for decades in good times and in bad.” Smith added that the network has a “vision for a fact-based, hourlong evening news program with the mission to cut through the static to deliver facts, in context and with perspective.”

This move is Smith’s first in many years, as he was an early on-air hire at Fox back in 1996. The former anchor left Fox News in October following issues within the company, according to the WSJ.

“Information is coming at us from every direction,” CNBC Chairman Mark Hoffman said in a statement according to the WSJ. “If we’re not careful life-altering decisions will be made based on half-truth, rumor, misdirection or worse. We aim to deliver a nightly program that, in some small way, looks for the signal in all the noise.”

Smith’s new evening anchor slot “will try to be a counter to news and commentary programming,” the WSJ reported.