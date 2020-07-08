Wooden Statue Of Melania Trump Burned In Her Native Country

A life-size wooden statue put up last year of Melania Trump in her native country of Slovenia has been burned and disfigured, according to the artist Brad Downey.

"I want to know why they did it," Downey, the artist who commissioned the sculpture of the first lady shared with Reuters in a piece published Wednesday.

Statue of Melania Trump torched in her native Slovenia https://t.co/8cm3YoRZb8 pic.twitter.com/MDhGsR4sZ6 — New York Post (@nypost) July 8, 2020

Downey said he had the statue removed a day after authorities notified him that his statue was torched on July 4, per the Hill.

In one picture tweeted by the New York Post, you can see what the statue looked like originally and the second one showing what it looked like after it was burned.

Police spokeswoman Alenka Drenik told the outlet that, “the investigation in this case has not been completed yet so we cannot reveal details due to the interest of further procedures.”

The wooden statue was carved with a chainsaw by artist Ales Zupevc and is painted to depict the pale blue wraparound coat dress the first lady wore to President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the First Lady’s office for comment, but has yet to hear back at time of publication.