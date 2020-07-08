‘He’s Speaking The Truth’: Stephen Jackson Defends DeSean Jackson’s Controversial Social Media Posts

Former NFL player Stephen Jackson said Wednesday that Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver DeSean Jackson was “speaking the truth” in his social media posts that included anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and a quote attributed to Adolf Hitler.

“So I just read a statement that the Philadelphia Eagles posted regarding DeSean Jackson’s comments. He was trying to educate himself, educate people, and he’s speaking the truth. Right?” Stephen Jackson said in an Instagram video according to an ESPN report.

“He’s speaking the truth. You know he don’t hate nobody, but he’s speaking the truth of the facts that he knows and trying to educate others.” (RELATED: Man Arrested After Defacing Catholic Cemetery With Swastikas, Anti-Catholic Language)

The Eagles released a statement Tuesday calling DeSean Jackson’s posts “offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling.” The posts included a page from a book that quoted Adolf Hitler and promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Jackson also repeatedly promoted a notorious anti-Semite, Louis Farrakhan.

Stephen Jackson said that “y’all don’t want us to educate ourselves.”

“If it’s talking about the black race, y’all ain’t saying nothing about it. They killing us, police killing us and treating us like shit, racism at an all-time high, but ain’t none of you NFL owners spoke up on that, ain’t none of you teams spoke up on that,” he said.

Jackson deleted the video but posted a message on Instagram with the caption “Proud Black Man Speaking. Love for all who have love for all ✊????✊????✊????✊????✊????✊#justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforbreonnataylor and so many more. #ivehadenough.”

Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver Marquise Goodwin said Wednesday that the Jewish community was “lashing out” at him after he defended DeSean Jackson’s comments.

“How did I become a anti-Semetic overnight?” he said. “The Jewish community is lashing out at me on multiple pages, for what reason exactly? I’m highkey confused.”

“In NO WAY do I condone anything Hitler related,” he added, “AS I STRONGLY BELIEVE HE WAS IN THE WRONG. We all SHOULD come together in times like these instead of dividing.”