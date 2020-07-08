STUDY: Justin Fields And Trevor Lawrence Could Make More Than $1 Million If They Were Allowed To Profit

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Clemson star Trevor Lawrence could both make a ton of money if they were allowed to profit.

According to Darren Rovell, a study from Opendorse found that the two college phenoms could both make more than $1 million off of their likeness. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fields is estimated to be able to make more than $11,000 from a single Instagram post.

Heisman candidates and a projected amount they could earn this season if they were able to sell their name, image and likeness. (Source: @opendorse) pic.twitter.com/UaFnjnLcZH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 8, 2020

These numbers are absolutely gaudy. Imagine being 20-years-old, in college, balling out on Saturdays and making more than $1 million on the side.

I believe that’s what we like to call winning in life. That’s about as good as it could get for a young man playing football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Jun 17, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

I’ll never understand people who think athletes should be banned from profit off of their name, imagine and likeness.

How could you look at these numbers and then say athletes don’t have a right to get paid?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Feb 24, 2020 at 4:14pm PST

While the NCAA is nearing a system that allows profiting, it won’t happen soon enough to help Fields or Lawrence. They’re going to miss the boat on that one.

However, they’re still going to almost certainly be the top two picks in the 2021 NFL draft, which means they’ll each make a hell of a lot more than a million dollars.

Let us know what you think in the comments about athletes being able to profit in college.