Toledo Football Player Jahneil Douglas Reportedly Shot And Killed

Toledo defensive tackle Jahneil Douglas has reportedly died after being shot.

Douglas was shot and killed Tuesday night outside Gino’s Pizza in Toledo, Ohio, according to WTOL. Police say the shooting happened after two men fought outside the pizza place. The men involved aren’t identified. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach Jason Candle confirmed the horrific news with a Wednesday tweet.

Those we love never truly leave us. JD will forever be part of the Rocket Family and his infectious smile will never be forgotten. Our prayers are with him and his family. #RIPJD #OneRocket pic.twitter.com/ROrKcWUyyG — Jason Candle (@CoachCandle) July 8, 2020

This is obviously an incredibly tragic situation, and there’s nothing else to really say. Douglas should have been gearing up for a huge year with Toledo.

Instead, it’s all over at the age of 22 because of a horrific act of violence. Young men aren’t supposed to die, especially in acts of violence.

I am heartbroken to report that University of Toledo Football player Jahneil Douglas was shot and killed last night. He’s a Start High School grad. He was about to have his biggest year yet for the Rockets. This is all week know so far: https://t.co/qSXLxmyEpC pic.twitter.com/ZKHUBMmI3J — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) July 8, 2020

Hopefully, the police are able to quickly get to the bottom of what happened, find the person responsible for pulling the trigger and then let the justice system take over.

It’s truly horrific that a young man was struck down in his prime.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Douglas’ entire family and friends, as well as the Toledo football community.