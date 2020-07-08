Sports

Toledo Football Player Jahneil Douglas Reportedly Shot And Killed

Football Logo (Credit: Shutterstock/Aspen Photo)

Toledo defensive tackle Jahneil Douglas has reportedly died after being shot.

Douglas was shot and killed Tuesday night outside Gino’s Pizza in Toledo, Ohio, according to WTOL. Police say the shooting happened after two men fought outside the pizza place. The men involved aren’t identified. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach Jason Candle confirmed the horrific news with a Wednesday tweet.

This is obviously an incredibly tragic situation, and there’s nothing else to really say. Douglas should have been gearing up for a huge year with Toledo.

Instead, it’s all over at the age of 22 because of a horrific act of violence. Young men aren’t supposed to die, especially in acts of violence.

Hopefully, the police are able to quickly get to the bottom of what happened, find the person responsible for pulling the trigger and then let the justice system take over.

It’s truly horrific that a young man was struck down in his prime.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Douglas’ entire family and friends, as well as the Toledo football community.