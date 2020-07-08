‘Thug And Reprehensible Behavior’: Tucker Carlson Plays Don Lemon’s 2013 Advice For Black Communities

Fox News host Tucker Carlson played a flashback Wednesday of CNN host Don Lemon giving advice to the black community on his CNN show in 2013.

WATCH:

After describing the current spike in crime America’s largest cities are enduring in the wake of demonstrations against police sparked by the death of George Floyd, Carlson contended that such issues are “not a concern over at CNN.”

“Don Lemon doesn’t care,” the Fox News host said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “He is a highly paid news anchor. For him, the shootings and murders are the stuff he covers on television, not something that affects his life. In fact, the whole thing is kind of hilarious. Watch.”

Carlson played a clip of Lemon and CNN host Chris Cuomo joking about concern over rising crime and attempts to defund police departments, followed by a clip of the CNN host telling actor Terry Crews that the Black Lives Matter movement is only “about police brutality and injustice in that manner, not about what’s happening in black neighborhoods.”

Then, the Fox News host played a clip from 2013, in “a different country” where “people were kind of allowed to say what they thought was true,” of Lemon giving advice to “black communities.”

“More than 72% of children in the African-American community are born out of wedlock,” Lemon said in the clip. “That means absent fathers, and the studies show lack of a male role model is an express train ride to prison. And the cycle continues. So please, black folks, as I said, if this doesn’t apply to you, I’m not talking to you. Pay attention to and think about what has been presented in recent history as acceptable behavior. Pay close attention to the hip-hop and rap culture that many of you embrace, a culture that glorifies everything I just mentioned. Thug and reprehensible behavior. A culture that is making a lot of people rich, just not you, and it’s not going to.”

“Wow!” Tucker exclaimed. “Can you imagine what would happen if Don Lemon or his bodybuilding buddy over there or any of these hairhats said something like that on CNN tonight or MSNBC? That would be their last live broadcast ever. They would be fired immediately. You can’t express views like that, and so they don’t. It tells you a lot.”