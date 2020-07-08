Report: Washington Redskins To Omit Any Native American Imagery In New Name

Washington Redskins officials are in talks to come up with a new name for the team and part of that discussion reportedly includes omitting the use of Native American imagery.

“In their discussions about a potential new name, Washington [Redskins] is planning to have no Native American imagery, per a league source,” ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted Wednesday. (RELATED: NFL Hall Of Fame Coach Tony Dungy Says He Won’t Say Redskins Name On-Air)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Redskins (@redskins) on May 11, 2020 at 9:54am PDT

In their discussions about a potential new name, Washington is planning to have no Native American imagery, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 8, 2020

It all comes following an announcement from the team last week, that the organization will “undergo a thorough review of the team’s name..” in light of “recent events around our country,” following George Floyd’s death. (RELATED: DEBATE: Should The Redskins Have Signed Colin Kapernick?)

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Redskins’ owner Dan Snyder shared in the statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Redskins (@redskins) on Jul 3, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

“This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military,” head coach of the Redskins, Ron Rivera, added in the statement.