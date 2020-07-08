Woman Gets Obliterated Trying To Jump Into A Pool Off Of A Trampoline

One woman learned the hard way that jumping into a pool off of a trampoline isn’t smart.

In a wild video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a woman attempted to jump off of a shed onto a trampoline and into a pool.

As I'm sure you can all imagine, it didn't end well at all. In fact, it turned out to be a complete and total disaster.

Watch the carnage at the pool unfold below.

Monday after 4th of July hitting like @chicks (via ig:ashley.hepler) pic.twitter.com/ZavpW5qX8j — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 6, 2020

What do I always say in situations like this one? If you play stupid games, then you're pretty much guaranteed to win stupid prizes.

Who the hell thinks jumping from a shed to a trampoline and then to the pool is a good idea? What goes through your brain when concocting a plan like that?

I don’t want to call a complete and random stranger an idiot. I think I’ll let the video evidence speak for itself, but damn, people need to be smarter.

Also, the sound of her hitting the side of the pool was legit painful to listen to. It made my skin crawl hearing her smack it.

As always, thanks for the laughs! You can always count on stupid people on the internet to keep you entertained!