REPORT: 32% Of US Households Missed Housing Payments For July

32% of Americans did not make a full housing payment on time for July, according to Apartment List.

19% of Americans made no housing payment at all during the first week of July and 13% only paid a portion of their bill, per Apartment List. The survey, which reportedly reached over 4,000 Americans via SurveyMonkey, also showed that more Americans are concerned about being evicted and are putting off moving plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Security Guard Charged With Murder For Allegedly Shooting Customer Who Wasn’t Wearing A Mask)

32% of the US has not made their full housing payments for July yet. About 19% of Americans made no housing payment at all during the first week of July, while 13% paid only a portion of their rent or mortgage. This is an increase from last month’s 30%.https://t.co/EyWMwZd90b — Scott Santens????????‍♂️ (@scottsantens) July 9, 2020

The percentage is the highest in the last four months since more Americans were reportedly unable to pay their housing bills. The survey found that low-income and younger households were more likely to miss payments. “Delayed payments in one month are a strong predictor for missed payments in the next,” Apartment List noted.

Americans are reportedly worried there will be a wave of evictions in the housing market as protections against eviction that were established at the beginning of the pandemic begin to come to an end. “The economic fallout from the pandemic does not appear on track for the quick V-shaped recovery that many had originally hoped for,” reported Apartment List.

Renters in single-family homes reportedly face the most burden, with 21% not paying their bill at the beginning of July and 17% only paying their bill partially. In large-family homes only 28% missed their bill at the start of July.

The House of Representatives has passed the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEROES, Act and the Emergency Housing Protections and Relief Act of 2020 to combat the housing issues across the country but still requires approval by the Senate.