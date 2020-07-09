Ben Stiller Says He Won’t Edit Out Donald Trump Cameo From ‘Zoolander’

Actor Ben Stiller said he won’t edit out a cameo by Donald Trump and Melania from the comedy “Zoolander.”

Stiller admitted people had suggested he cut the now President of the United States out of the movie during an episode of “The Last Laugh,” according to a report published Thursday by the New York Post.

Just a lil’ reminder that Donald Trump and Melania were in Zoolander pic.twitter.com/CiloFuWiuR — Katla McGlynn (@katlamcglynn) August 2, 2016

“We were shooting at the now defunct VH1 Fashion Awards … and as people were coming up the red carpet, we pulled them aside and asked them to talk about Derek Zoolander, and so Trump and Melania did that,” Stiller said on the podcast. (RELATED: Ben Stiller Will be In The New ‘Fast And Furious’ Movie)

‘I’ve had people reach out to me and say, ‘You should edit Donald Trump out of ‘Zoolander,’ but at the end of the day, that was a time when that exists and that happened,” Stiller said.

“There were so many movies [back then] that had a silly cameo from Donald Trump,” he added. “He represented a certain thing.”

Trump appeared in a number of movies and TV shows including “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” “Two Weeks Notice,” “Sex And The City,” “Suddenly Susan” and “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.”