REPORT: Big 10 Will Play 10 Games Against Conference Opponents During The 2020 Season

The Big 10 will reportedly only play against conference opponents this upcoming season.

According to a report from Rivals, the B1G will play 10 games during the 2020 college football season, and all of them will be against conference opponents. The 10 games are expected to be played over 13 to 14 weeks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Football (@indianafootball) on Jun 21, 2020 at 6:44am PDT

“Nothing has been decided. Nothing’s official. But I would be surprised if it’s not that,” an unnamed Big 10 coach told Rivals about the proposal.

Another source told Rivals that the decision could come “in the next eight to 10 days.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Football (@indianafootball) on Apr 4, 2020 at 9:09am PDT

While I like the idea of playing 10 conference games because I love the elevated toughness of the schedule, doing this in 2020 is going to suck so much.

The Badgers are slated to play Notre Dame at Lambeau Field this season. It’s supposed to be one of the biggest games of the year in all of college football.

Now, it sounds like that won’t happen. There’s no way to spin it other than to say that getting the ND game taken away will be horrible.

However, I’m fine only playing against B1G teams. I’ve long argued that we need to play as many conference games as possible, and the SEC and all other Power Five conferences should do the same.

If playing 10 conference games is what guarantees the season happens, then I’m for it. I just wish it had happened on a different year other than the one we play ND in, but I guess that’s life.

Let us know what you think of the proposal in the comments!